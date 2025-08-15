Independence Day 2025: Gautam Rode-Pankuri Awasthy Say 'Equal India Is One Where Every Voice Feels...'- EXCL

Independence Day 2025: On India's 79th Independence Day, actors and real-life couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy shared heartfelt wishes with the nation, reflecting on the deeper meaning of freedom and their hopes for the country's future. Their words went beyond celebrations, touching on unity, equality, and the values they believe every Indian should live by.

Pankhuri began, "Independence Day, for me, is not just about looking back at the freedom we won, but looking closely at the freedom we live with today. True patriotism is protecting each other's voices, respecting our differences, and building a country where unity is stronger than division. It's about creating an environment where every citizen feels they belong."

Continuing with this, Pankhuri said, "For me, independence also means the safety and dignity of every individual. It means a woman feeling secure walking home at night, a child having access to education regardless of background, and a community that looks out for each other."

Similarly Gautam quotes, "Freedom is not just the right to speak, but the responsibility to listen. An equal India is one where every voice big or small feels safe, heard, and valued. It's not enough to celebrate freedom once a year; we must protect it every day."

He continued, "I want to see a nation where fairness isn't a privilege but a natural part of our systems be it in workplaces, schools, or governance. When justice is consistent and unbiased, people begin to trust their country more deeply."

With conviction, Gautam added, "For Pankhuri and me, this dream extends to our children, Radhya and Raditya, who we hope will grow up in an India where compassion is as important as ambition, and equality is a way of life. But it's not just about them it's about every child and every citizen who calls India home."

They concluded, "Kindness should be seen as a strength, not a weakness. If we, as a nation, can celebrate compassion the way we celebrate success, we will truly honor the spirit of Independence. It's not just about big ideals small everyday acts matter. Helping someone in need, respecting people's opinions, or standing up for what's right... these are the little things that strengthen our freedom."