Independence Day 2025: Vidisha Srivastava Reveals Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai New Track. Ky Mil Payegi Azaadi?

This Independence Day week, &TV brings tracks filled with comedy, chaos, and a pinch of patriotism, as your favourite characters from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fight their own hilarious "freedom battles" at home and in the mohalla! About Happu Ki Ultan Paltan's upcoming track, "Yogesh Triptahi aka Daroga Happu Rajesh shares, "Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra) is exhausted from her never-ending daily chores and demands some freedom from her household duties. Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) wants everyone to follow her rules and keep the house running exactly as she says. Additionally, the kids are growing tired of studying and strict timetables, loudly declaring, "We want freedom from homework". Caught in the middle is Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi), juggling a tug-of-war between his mother and wife. At the same time, Commissioner Reshampal (Kishore Bhanushali) pressures him to organize a grand Deshbhakti Rally. To resolve this, Happu brings everyone together for a "family referendum" to vote on their desired freedoms. Will he be successful in getting them the freedom this Independence Day?".

Talking about Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai's upcoming track, Vidisha Srivastava aka Anita Bhabi shares, "A health check-up camp is organised in the Modern Colony and everyone's lives turn upside down when test results reveal most residents have high blood sugar, including Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) and Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour). Their wives, Anita and Angoori (Shubhangi Atre), swing into action, banning all sweets, fried food, and oily delicacies from the house. Suddenly, life loses its flavour for the two men. Determined to sneak in some tasty treats, Vibhuti and Tiwari start looking for secret food sources, only to find themselves under constant surveillance, especially after Saxena (Saanand Verma) creates a "Sugar Group" online to track everyone's eating habits. Meanwhile, Teeka (Vaibhav Mathur), Malkhan (Vipin Heero), and Tillu (Salim Zaidi), along with David Chacha (Annup Upadhyay), launch a secret "diabetic-friendly" food business. However, their dishes are secretly loaded with sugar! Soon, even Prem (Vishwajeet Soni), Saxena, and Dr. Gupta (Jeetu Gupta) join their list of secret customers. But Anita and Angoori grow suspicious when they notice sugar levels spiking across the mohalla despite everyone supposedly cutting down and decide to raid the hidden kitchen. Will they be able to expose the culprits and gain freedom from this sweet scam this Independence Day?

Join your favourite characters from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10 PM and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 PM, celebrating Independence Day only on &TV!