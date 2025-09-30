Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

India Got Talent Premiere | After Sachin Tendulkar, Sidhu Now Salutes Ramesh Who Clean-bowled Him!

By
India Got Talent Premiere

The new season of India's Got Talent is all about Ajab talents creating Gajab moments on stage-and Rajasthan's Ramesh Bishnoi delivered exactly that! A 24-year-old from Jodhpur, Ramesh stunned everyone by showcasing his extraordinary skills and left everyone in splits when he clean bowled Navjot Singh Sidhu - using his left foot!

Sidhu, who couldn't stop laughing in amazement, saluted Ramesh, saying, "Maine Sachin Tendulkar ko salaam mara tha, aur aaj tumhe khade hokar salaam karta hoon. You are a true hero!"

The atmosphere on set was filled with joy and cheers as Ramesh bowled over not just Sidhu, but also the judges and audience with his spirit and talent. Already a popular motivational speaker with a massive following on social media, Ramesh proved that talent, passion, and determination can truly surprise and entertain in the most Ajab Gajab ways.

With acts like Ramesh's, this season of India's Got Talent promises not just jaw-dropping talent but also moments of fun, laughter, and pure entertainment that will leave viewers smiling across the country!

India's Got Talent will premiere on 4th October, at 9:30 PM, every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: india got talent
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X