India Got Talent Premiere | After Sachin Tendulkar, Sidhu Now Salutes Ramesh Who Clean-bowled Him!

The new season of India's Got Talent is all about Ajab talents creating Gajab moments on stage-and Rajasthan's Ramesh Bishnoi delivered exactly that! A 24-year-old from Jodhpur, Ramesh stunned everyone by showcasing his extraordinary skills and left everyone in splits when he clean bowled Navjot Singh Sidhu - using his left foot!

Sidhu, who couldn't stop laughing in amazement, saluted Ramesh, saying, "Maine Sachin Tendulkar ko salaam mara tha, aur aaj tumhe khade hokar salaam karta hoon. You are a true hero!"

The atmosphere on set was filled with joy and cheers as Ramesh bowled over not just Sidhu, but also the judges and audience with his spirit and talent. Already a popular motivational speaker with a massive following on social media, Ramesh proved that talent, passion, and determination can truly surprise and entertain in the most Ajab Gajab ways.

With acts like Ramesh's, this season of India's Got Talent promises not just jaw-dropping talent but also moments of fun, laughter, and pure entertainment that will leave viewers smiling across the country!

India's Got Talent will premiere on 4th October, at 9:30 PM, every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.