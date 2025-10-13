India’s Epic Mahabharat Returns To National Television

Collective Media Network has announced a groundbreaking AI-led reimagination of India's most celebrated epic - Mahabharat. The series will have its exclusive digital premiere on WAVES OTT on 25 October 2025, followed by its telecast on Doordarshan every Sunday at 11:00 AM starting 2 November 2025. The series will be simultaneously available for digital audiences across India and worldwide via WAVES OTT.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration pairs the legacy and nationwide reach of India's public broadcaster with the creative innovation of a next-generation media network. Leveraging advanced AI tools, the series rebuilds the vast Mahabharat universe, its characters, battlefields, emotions, and moral dilemmas with cinematic scale and striking realism. The project embodies the spirit of Make in India and Digital India, showcasing how heritage and innovation can move forward together.

Speaking about this landmark collaboration, Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, said, "Like millions of Indians, I grew up watching the classic Mahabharata on television every Sunday, it was an experience that shaped my imagination and my connection to our culture. With Mahabharat, our hope is to give today's generation a similar touchstone that feels as immersive and unifying as it did for us but told through the possibilities of today's technology. This is about bhakti and pragati walking together to create something that is both deeply rooted in tradition and boldly forward-looking."

Speaking on this collaboration, Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati added, "Prasar Bharati has always brought stories of national and cultural significance to every Indian home. The re-telecast of the original Mahabharat during the lockdown reminded us how deeply these narratives bind families and generations together. Partnering on this AI-led reimagining allows audiences to experience one of India's greatest epics anew honouring tradition while embracing cutting edge technology in storytelling. It is an expression of Vikas and Virasat coming together in modern broadcasting."

WAVES, Prasar Bharati's official OTT platform, brings together India's rich tapestry of culture, news, and entertainment on one digital destination. Featuring video-on-demand, live events, and an extensive bouquet of TV, radio, audio, and magazine content, WAVES has swiftly garnered millions of users for its credible, family-friendly, and multilingual offerings. Built on the pillars of inclusivity, innovation, and heritage, the platform bridges India's timeless legacy with cutting-edge storytelling. Its collaboration with Collective AI Mahabharat exemplifies how technology and tradition can converge to create powerful, contemporary narratives that resonate with audiences across India and the world