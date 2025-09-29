India’s Got Talent Premiere: National Level Winners Hardol Malkham Group Astonishes Sidhu & Malaika!

The new season of India's Got Talent will feature some of the most Ajab talents making the viewers witness the most Gajab acts even performed on Indian television. Hardom Malkham, a group consisting of young kids performing Malkham, will be seen in the show. The group has won several medals at multiple National Level competition.

Awestruck by the mesmerizing performance of the Hardom Malkham group, Navjot Singh Sidhu said, "I have, for the first time ever, seen such great coordination in a group of so many people. There was a lot of strength. Sardaar Khush Hua."

Malaika added, "Your performance on this stage justify the medals you have won. I don't why the group have not got the recognition, but I can guarantee you after this act, everyone will recognize you." The new season of India's Got Talent premieres on 4th October at 9:30 PM, every Saturday and Sunday, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.