India’s Got Talent Premiere | Sidhu Stunned By Tharagai’s Ajab Underwater Act In The Indian Ocean

Judge Navjot Singh Sidhu was left awestruck as Tharagai, a young talent from Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, performed an Ajab underwater act in the Indian Ocean. In the very first-ever live audition of India's Got Talent, Sidhu exclaimed in sheer wonder, "Chamatkar hai, Namaskar hai!" while a stunned Malaika reacted, "She is going to perform underwater!" This extraordinary act not only shocked the judges but also sets the tone for the talent expected in new season of India's Got Talent.

India's Got Talent premieres on 4th October, 2025, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV

