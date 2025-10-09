Get Updates
India’s Got Talent Season 11 Latest Episode: Pariniti and Her Grandma’s Act Stuns Malaika Arora

You've seen amazing talents, but nothing quite like this!
India's Got Talent Season 11 lived up to its motto "Jo Ajab Hai, Woh Gajab Hai" when 11-year-old Pariniti and her 76-year-old grandmother took the stage for a soulful yoga performance that united grace, strength, and generations. Their extraordinary yoga moves and unbreakable bond created a magical moment that left Bollywood diva Malaika Arora visibly emotional - and speechless for a few seconds.

Deeply moved, the fitness icon Malaika said, "The true beauty of yoga is that it knows no age - it unites a child of 5 and a grandparent of 76 with the same grace."

But Pariniti's story goes far beyond the IGT stage. She began practising yoga at just 5 years old, and by the age of 7, she was already teaching it - completely free of cost. Today, this little yoga expert has inspired over 500 students to embrace wellness and mindfulness, making her passion a mission to heal and empower others. Her influence even encouraged her 76-year-old grandmother to take up yoga, turning their shared practice into a heartwarming symbol of togetherness. Pariniti's journey is a gentle reminder that you're never too young to inspire and never too old to begin.

