India’s Rare Black Tiger Features on National Geographic Magazine Cover

India, 18th September 25 - India has marked a historic milestone on the global stage as an image of its rare and elusive Black Tiger, captured by Indian photographer and National Geographic Explorer Prasenjeet Yadav, features on the cover of National Geographic's October 2025 edition. This remarkable photograph, taken in the lush forests of Similipal National Park, Odisha, brings global attention to one of India's most mysterious wildlife treasures. Few Indians have ever reached this level of global recognition, placing Prasenjeet in a select league of Indian photographers whose work has graced the cover of one of the world's most prestigious magazines.

For over 135 years, National Geographic has been the gold standard in authentic, impactful storytelling, capturing the rare, the wild, and the extraordinary. With this cover story, the brand continues its legacy of showcasing powerful, untold narratives from around the world-bringing global attention to India's understanding of fragile ecosystems and inspiring collective action to protect them.

The Black Tiger, one of the rarest big cats in the world, is found exclusively in Similipal National Park, which is home to around 30 tigers, nearly half of them black. Also known as pseudo-melanistic tigers, they owe their unique black colouration to a rare genetic mutation. Capturing this extraordinary creature was no small feat. Prasenjeet spent more than three months tracking, observing, and patiently waiting for the perfect shot. In the initial days, the tiger was shy and kept to himself, often sniffing trees and exploring his surroundings cautiously. Over time, the explorer understood their movement patterns and behaviour, culminating in the stunning image featured on the cover.

Nathan Lump, Editor in Chief, National Geographic Media remarked, "The subject of this month's cover feature, from photographer, writer, and National Geographic Explorer, Prasenjeet Yadav, is a surprising corollary to that success story: the tale of a great male tiger with a rare genetic mutation, which has highlighted what happens when an animal population rebounds but remains sequestered in a reserve, without access to a diverse gene pool. It's a powerful reminder that saving animals is only the first step, and we must find ways to help them thrive. That's exactly what a team in India has set out to do."

Speaking about his achievement, Prasenjeet Yadav said, "Being out in the forests of Similipal as a National Geographic photographer and Explorer has been a true privilege. I saw firsthand the Odisha Forest Department's dedicated, on-ground management and the commitment of its officers to safeguarding the future of these majestic tigers. Photographing T12 was intense and humbling, with days and months of patience distilled into a single moment. Now to see that story on a National Geographic Magazine's international cover is an honour and a reminder of why we document India's extraordinary wild heart."

Alok Jain, JioStar (who also oversees the National Geographic channel in India) added, "For over a century, National Geographic has stood at the forefront of visual storytelling, showcasing iconic images that shape how we see the world. We are proud to feature a rare and extraordinary photograph of a black tiger in India-an elusive and almost mythical sight-captured by Prasenjeet Yadav, a Nat Geo Explorer. This image not only reflects the power of nature's mysteries but also continues the brand's legacy of showcasing groundbreaking moments through the lens of exceptional talent."

The photograph honours the tireless work of the forest department, conservationists, and scientists, and amplifies the need to protect our fragile ecosystems. It reflects National Geographic's mission to inspire people to care about the planet, while elevating voices and stories that can spark real-world change. The black tiger's feature on the cover of National Geographic casts a global spotlight on India's dedication to preserving its natural wildlife and maintaining the delicate balance of its tiger habitats.

It's a celebration of discovery, dedication, and responsibility. Through the lens of Prasenjeet Yadav, National Geographic continues to inspire audiences to connect with and protect the planet's rarest creatures. It is a moment that resonates with explorers, nature enthusiasts, and citizens alike, reminding us of the fragile beauty of the world we share.