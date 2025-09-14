India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 LIVE Streaming: Will Ind Vs Pak Match BEAT Bigg Boss 19's Record?

Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2025 LIVE streaming: Cricket is passionately followed by Indians of all age groups. No matter where you live, you must have watched a cricket match either in the stadium or live on television or an OTT platform. When India versus Pakistan match is organised, viewership records are smashed. Mere television sets are not broken (no pun intended), records, feats are created.

WILL INDIANS BOYCOTT IND VS PAK MATCH TODAY ON OTT?

As Men in Blue lock horns with Pakistani cricket team in Dubai, amid the boycott calls on social media, the big question is- Can Ind vs Pak match beat the massive record set by Bigg Boss? Usually, such matches grab the maximum eyeballs as they are scheduled for a Sunday; however, things are different this time. There has been a strong demand from the netizens to boycott the match as cricket and terrorism cannot go hand-in-hand.

While the Central government has banned trade with Pakistan, put a halt to the Indus water treat, playing a match against Pakistan has irked many. Not just the opposition and other political parties, the citizens of the country have asked for a boycott of the match, citing that the victims of the Pahalgam attack are still reeling in pain. Considering India's Operation Sindoor against the terrorists, how can the cricket team play against Pakistan?- This is the question that has been constantly discussed on dinner tables ever since the Asia Cup 2025 schedule pitted India against Pakistan.

INDIA VS PAKISTAN ASIA CUP 2025 LIVE STREAMING: WHERE TO WATCH MATCH ONLINE?

India versus Pakistan Asia Cup (2025) match will not be available for streaming on JioHotstar as the rights for the tournament has been bought by Sony Network. Ind vs Pak match LIVE streaming will be available on Sony LIV on Saturday (September 14) at 2:30pm.

WILL IND VS PAK MATCH LIVE STREAMING BREAK BIGG BOSS 19 LIVE STREAMING RECORD?

Bigg Boss Season 19 opened with humungous numbers on JioHotstar, marking the the biggest OTT opening for any Bigg Boss in India. The grand premiere episode had a 2.3x higher reach and 2.4x higher watch-time when compared to the last season on JioHotstar.

When we contacted a reliable source to know if Bigg Boss 19's record can be broken, the industry source stated, "Ind vs Pak live match always breaks viewership record. However, this time, I am a little skeptical if the Asia Cup 2025 match will get the same numbers as previous encounters. JioHotstar is a bigger platform with a huge reach, and matching Bigg Boss 19's numbers might a task for SonyLIV as there has been a strong call to boycott the India vs Pakistan match. However, the real picture might signify if the viewers are really boycotting the match or not."