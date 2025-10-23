Indian Idol 16: A Mother’s Strength! - A Moment Which Made Shreya Ghoshal Emotional On The New Season

India's most beloved singing reality show, Indian Idol, is back with a brand-new season on Sony Entertainment Television and this time, it's tugging at every heartstring. Under the soulful theme "Yaadon Ki Playlist: Jahaan Awazein Aaj Wali Aur Gaane Aap Wale," the show celebrates memories, melodies, and emotions from the 90s. Among the voices that returned to the iconic stage was Sankalp Yaduvanshi - a familiar face from Indian Idol Junior.

Sankalp, who was once seen on Indian Idol Junior, returned to the stage, but this time, it was his mother by his side instead of his father. With teary eyes, Sankalp shared the difficult journey since his junior days.

"After Indian Idol Junior, my parents got separated. Music was our bond , so I'm still dealing with the grief and trying my best. That journey from Idol Kids to now was tough, he told me 'tu toh meri aulad hi nahi hai.' I felt broken. My mother, who had always dreamt of seeing me become a singer, now stands proudly beside me. I wouldn't have reached here without my mother and her sacrifices. My mom never gave up, so I couldn't give up either and I want to make that dream come true, no matter what," Sankalp said.

Judge Shreya Ghoshal, who remembered Sankalp from his junior days, couldn't hold back her emotions. "Your mother's smile while watching you made me so emotional. You are her reason to live, and it's so important for you to do well. I remember how strong your singing was in Junior. I truly respect you for your strength Ma'am."

The atmosphere turned emotional as Sankalp's mother wiped her tears. It was a moment that showed a mother's love, a son's determination, and the healing power of music. Indian Idol 16 continues to prove that beyond competition and talent, what truly connects us all are stories where dreams are born out of love, support and courage.

