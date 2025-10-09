Indian Idol 16: Badshah’s Word As A Father To Another Father, Dharmesh On The New Season Of Indian Idol

India's most iconic singing reality show, Indian Idol, returns for a new season on Sony Entertainment Television, bringing a wave of nostalgia and melody under the heartfelt theme - Yaadon Ki Playlist: Jahaan Awazein Aaj Wali Aur Gaane Aap Wale. Promising to blend today's talent with songs of the yesteryears, this season is set to be a musical celebration of voices of Indian music with a journey of emotions, memories, and extraordinary talent.

Here's why Badshah was deeply moved by contestant Dharmesh's story - sharing a heartfelt, unspoken message from one father to another. Dharmesh comes from a musically rooted family in Chandigarh and hasn't seen his daughter since 2019, just months after their child was born. The pain pushed him into deep depression, but music became his only anchor. His story deeply connects with Badshah, who also understands the ache of being away from his child.

Touched by his story, judge Badshah said, "Don't let me down. Don't let a man down. Don't let a father down. Dharmesh apne emotion ko itna hawi mat hone do. Mujhe pata hai yeh emotion kya hai, main bhi apne bacchi se dur rehta hoon."

Watch the new season of Indian Idol from 18th October 2025 onwards every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.