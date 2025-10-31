Indian Idol 16 Contestant: Who Is Amritha Rajan? How AR Rahman Line Changed Her Life & Career?

Sony Entertainment Television, one of India's most cherished entertainment channels, returns with a brand-new musical journey, Indian Idol: Yaadon Ki Playlist! This exciting season brings back the magic of the '90s, celebrating nostalgia through evergreen melodies that defined an era. Several contestants have been winning hearts with their remarkable talent and inspiring musical journeys.

Contestant Amritha Rajan's story feels straight out of a dream. A lifelong admirer of the legendary A. R. Rahman, she grew up idolizing his music and imagining the day she'd sing before him. Amritha revealed how Rahman's words deeply impacted her, motivating her to evolve as an artist and to reach him through her music.

Amritha revealed, "I've been a huge fan of A.R. Rahman for as long as I can remember. I don't even know when it began. My family had no idea who he was, no musical influence around me at all. But somewhere deep inside, I knew I wanted to meet him one day, to perform in front of him."

She added, "Even a week before this moment, I was manifesting it. A R Rahman sir once said, 'Don't make music to reach me; make music for yourself.' That line changed everything. I stopped wanting to go near him just to take a photo, now my dream is to reach him through my songs, to maybe one day tour with him and have deep conversations about music and life."

That unwavering self-belief eventually led Amritha to the Indian Idol stage. Her journey of passion and self-discovery through music beautifully reminds us that when you stop seeking validation and start creating from the heart, your art finds its true voice.

Renowned for discovering some of the nation's most remarkable voices, Indian Idol makes a grand comeback with the stellar judging panel of Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah. With contestants from every corner of the country striking an emotional chord, this season beautifully blends memories, music, and heartfelt performances.

