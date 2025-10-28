Indian Idol 16 Contestant: Who Is Jyotimayee? Shreya Ghoshal Reveals How She Lost Voice In New York Concert

India's most iconic singing reality show, Indian Idol, returns to Sony Entertainment Television with a brand-new season. This time, the stage resonates with nostalgia as the show introduces its soulful theme, Yaadon Ki Playlist, a heartfelt celebration of the unforgettable melodies of the 90s. While the show has witnessed several emotional moments, one particularly touching instance occurred when Shreya Ghoshal opened up about a time she lost her voice.

During a Yaadon Ki Playlist episode of Indian Idol, contestant Jyotimayee revealed that she had lost her voice just before her performance. This emotional revelation prompted Shreya to share her own experience of losing her voice right before a sold-out concert in New York.

When Jyotimayee struggled with her voice before performing, Shreya encouraged her to take her time, practice, and perform only when she felt ready.

Sharing a similar moment of her life, Shreya revealed that , "This happened to me once during a concert in New York. I lost my voice just before the show, it was a sold-out concert. But my team supported me, and I still went on to perform for three hours."

Despite the setback, her team stood by her, and she went on to deliver a three-hour-long concert. This heartfelt admission reflected the resilience and professionalism that define her success.

The exchange between Shreya Ghoshal and Jyotimayee highlighted how even the most celebrated artists face struggles, and how experience can guide the next generation. Shreya's revelation broke the myth of perfection, proving that even global icons encounter challenges before stepping on stage. This moment beautifully embodied the show's theme, revisiting memories and experiences that shape artists.

