Indian Idol 16 Contestant: Who Is Suhail? He Gives Tribute To Grandfather Chandra Lal Sangi

Staying true to its theme, Sohail gave a heartfelt tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Chandra Lal Sangi.

Sohail's performance came as a tribute to his grandfather, the legendary Chandra Lal Sangi, known for his raginiyas. Sohail's grandfather, Chandra Lal Sangi, was a respected name in his village, with a school and hospital named after him. His raginiyas are still remembered fondly, and Sohail dreams of carrying forward that musical heritage.

On the show, When Badshah asked how he plans to continue his grandfather's legacy, Sohail revealed that he writes his own rap. He beautifully blended traditional ragini with rap on the harmonium creating what Shreya called "Rapginni". Badshah admired the way he's blending heritage with hip-hop - showing how tradition and innovation can coexist.

Post his performance, Shreya Ghoshal said, "You will make your legacy proud, that's for sure. You are the pioneer of rapgini. It's just the beginning, and now I feel you're going to do something big and unique this season."

Perfectly aligned with Yaadon Ki Playlist, Sohail's singing reflects how today's youth are reinventing traditional art forms while keeping their family's cultural pride alive. Blend nostalgia (grandfather's legacy) with freshness (Rapginni innovation).

