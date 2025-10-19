Indian Idol 16 FULL Contestants List: Who Are Top 12 Contestants? Banashree, Amritha And...

Indian Idol 16 full contestants list: What a fantastic way to kickstart the festive season! Indian Idol is back with yet another blockbuster season, promising double the entertainment for the viewers. The show has returned with a new installment, offering an interesting set of contestants in season 16.

A reliable industry source earlier told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Sony Entertainment Television is back with Indian Idol 16, where the channel has taken things a notch higher, ensuring that the spotlight remains on the show. From retaining the judges panel to introducing auditions in new cities, the makers have left no stone unturned to make Indian Idol 2025 a memorable affair. The channel is heavily banking on Indian Idol 16 to spice up the viewership in the weekend slot as it is replacing Super Dancer Chapter 5 with the singing reality show."

Filmibeat confirmed that Udit Narayan would be seen as a host in the show. Unlike Aditya Narayan, he has been roped in as a special host for Indian Idol season 16.

"If things go as planned, Udit Narayan will be seen on Indian Idol 16. If he signs the dotted lines for the show, he will make his return to the non-fiction space after a long time. The theme of Indian Idol season 16 is "Yaadon Ki Playlist", and Udit Narayan's presence is expected to evoke nostalgia among the audience. Guess what? The singer recently visited the set and was spotted shooting along with the trio of Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah. Conversations are currently underway between Narayan and the production team," a source earlier told Filmibeat.

Indian Idol 16 Contestants List- Indian Idol Season 16 Top 12 Contestants

Banashree Bishwas, Amritha Rajan, Vishwanath Haveri, Lakshya Mehta, Manav have been confirmed as the top 12 contestants of Indian Idol 2025.