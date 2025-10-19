Indian Idol 16 Episode 2 Premiere Time: When Will New Episode Air On Sony TV Tonight? Schedule DEETS

Indian Idol 16 Episode 2 Timings: The wait of music enthusiasts has finally ended! Indian Idol Season 16 premiered last night (October 18), on Sony TV, bringing back the magic, melodies, and memories fans have been eagerly awaiting. The much-loved singing reality show returned with its iconic judges - Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah - ready to discover the next big voice of India.

Indian Idol 16, with the new theme "Yaadon Ki Playlist," promises to deliver an emotional and entertaining journey filled with soulful performances, inspiring stories, and fresh talent from across the country. From heart-touching auditions to energetic stage acts, Indian Idol 16 is all set to keep viewers hooked every weekend.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT INDIAN IDOL 16

Get ready for a musical celebration like never before as Indian Idol Season 16 takes audiences on a nostalgic journey with its brand-new theme - "Yaadon Ki Playlist." This season pays tribute to the golden era of Indian music while giving a platform to the next generation of talented singers who are ready to make their mark.

Bringing back the charm and credibility the show is known for, the judging panel features three musical powerhouses - Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah - who will mentor and guide contestants through their emotional and musical journeys. Adding to the excitement, veteran singer Udit Narayan joins the season as mentor-host, blending his legendary experience with the youthful energy of the new participants.

With a perfect mix of classic melodies and modern rhythms, Indian Idol 16 promises to deliver heart-touching performances, inspiring stories, and unforgettable moments of musical brilliance. This season is all set to reconnect audiences with the timeless magic of Indian music, making it a must-watch for every music lover.

INDIAN IDOL 16 EPISODE 2 PREMIERE DATE: WHEN TO WATCH ON SONY TV?

The second episode of Indian Idol Season 16 - Yaadon Ki Playlist premieres tonight (October 19), on Sony Entertainment Television, and excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The episode kicks off at 8:00 PM, promising a night full of mesmerising performances, adorable contestants, and pure musical magic.

Audiences can catch the musical extravaganza every Saturday and Sunday, as a new generation of talented singers showcases their skills and passion for music, creating moments that are sure to touch every heart.

With its nostalgic theme and a perfect blend of melody, emotion, and entertainment, Indian Idol 16 is set to be one of the most memorable seasons yet.

