Indian Idol 16 Episode: Celebrities Like Sunidhi Chauhan, Terence Lewis, Priyadarshini & Others Cheer

Sony Entertainment Television, one of India's most loved entertainment channels, is back with another musical celebration, Indian Idol: Yaadon Ki Playlist! This brand-new season revives the golden era of the '90s, blending nostalgia with timeless melodies. Known for discovering some of the country's finest voices, Indian Idol returns with an exceptional judging trio: Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah. Contestants from all across the country are captivating audiences, turning this season into a heartfelt celebration of music, nostalgia, and pure emotion.

Indian Idol: Yaadon Ki Playlist is not only striking a chord with viewers but also earning immense praise from the entertainment fraternity. Renowned personalities like Sunidhi Chauhan, Terence Lewis, Priyadarshini Indalkar, and Namrata Sambherao have expressed their admiration for the show's soulful performances, emotional depth, and incredible talent.

Celebrities are flooding social media with their admiration for the show talented contestants. Sunidhi Chauhan, who shares a long-standing bond with the Indian Idol franchise, showed her love and support for the show and its participants. She took to her Instagram story, writing, "Ye Hui Na Baat".

Ace dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis took to social media to praise one of the contestants' performances, sharing: "Finally someone dared to sing differently and the judges, for a change, are not asking them to sing it like the original! Singers should be allowed to create their versions as long as it's in pitch, meter, and there's an emotion of honesty in the expression! Well done, Anshika Chonkar and the judges!" His words applauded both the contestant's bold creativity and the judges' encouragement of artistic originality.

Even Marathi entertainment stars like Priyadarshini Indalkar and Namrata Sambherao have joined in, sharing their favorite nostalgic songs and cheering for the show. The overwhelming support from such renowned names highlights the timeless legacy of Indian Idol and how its latest season, Yaadon Ki Playlist, is winning hearts across audiences and the entertainment industry alike.

