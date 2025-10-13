Indian Idol 16: Legends Come Together For A #YaadonKiPlaylist You Can’t Miss On The New Season

India's most iconic singing reality show, Indian Idol, returns for a new season on Sony Entertainment Television, bringing a wave of nostalgia and melody under the heartfelt theme - Yaadon Ki Playlist. Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Udit Narayan along with the contestants come together and create a magical celebration as they sing some of your favourite rhythms.

Shreya Ghoshal said, "The experience of performing the medley of the #YaadonKiplaylist on Indian Idol was eclectic. It felt like a musical time capsule, bringing together moments, melodies, and memories that have defined our journeys. Singing alongside the incredibly talented Indian Idol contestants, the legendary Udit Narayan ji and the musical dynamite Vishal was an experience filled with nostalgia and joy. Each song in the medley was a heartbeat from the past that lives on in all of us especially when we had Udit ji participate in this, cheering and rooting for our budding singers. Being a part of this medley and this show means so much to me."

Vishal Dadlani said, "There's something incredibly powerful about performing a medley like the #YaadonKiPlaylist on the new season of Indian Idol. It wasn't just music, it was memories, emotion, and history coming alive. Sharing that space with the amazing Indian Idol contestants, the evergreen Udit Narayan ji and the phenomenal Shreya Ghoshal made it even more special. Every song in that medley carried a story not just ours, but of everyone who's grown up with these melodies. Watching Udit ji not only sing but cheer on the young talent with such heart was a moment I'll never forget. This medley, this stage are they're a reminder of why we do what we do."

Promising to blend today's talent with songs of the yesteryears, this season is set to be a musical celebration of voices of Indian music with a journey of emotions, memories, and extraordinary talent.

Watch the new season of Indian Idol from 18th October 2025 onwards every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.