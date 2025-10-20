Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Indian Idol 16: Manav Reveals How He Learnt To Sing Through The Show, With His Life Coming To A Full-Circle

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Indian Idol 16 Manav Reveals How He Learnt To Sing

India's most beloved singing reality show, Indian Idol, is back with a brand-new season on Sony Entertainment Television and this time, it's tugging at every heartstring. Under the soulful theme "Yaadon Ki Playlist: Jahaan Awazein Aaj Wali Aur Gaane Aap Wale," the show celebrates memories, melodies, and emotions from the 90s.

During the auditions, one of the contestants, Manav, revealed how he learned to sing. Manav shared how he learned singing by watching Indian Idol. "I have learnt singing through Indian Idol. You all are the gurus we've learnt from."

He revealed how, without formal training, he picked up singing by observing the judges, several contestants, and their performances. His journey has been motivated by many aspiring singers who dream of performing on the same stage, showing that talent, passion, and keen observation can open doors to success in music.

Manav is a remarkably talented singer with an incredible voice. His journey from watching Indian Idol at home to performing on its grand stage is a full-circle dream come true. The show has served as his music school, shaping his skills, confidence, and passion for singing. Indian Idol has always been one of the most inspiring shows on Indian television, discovering talent, motivating viewers, and proving that dedication, perseverance, and love for music can turn dreams into reality for aspiring singers like Manav.

Watch the new season of Indian Idol from 18th October 2025 onwards every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: indian idol 16
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X