Indian Idol 16: Manav Reveals How He Learnt To Sing Through The Show, With His Life Coming To A Full-Circle

India's most beloved singing reality show, Indian Idol, is back with a brand-new season on Sony Entertainment Television and this time, it's tugging at every heartstring. Under the soulful theme "Yaadon Ki Playlist: Jahaan Awazein Aaj Wali Aur Gaane Aap Wale," the show celebrates memories, melodies, and emotions from the 90s.

During the auditions, one of the contestants, Manav, revealed how he learned to sing. Manav shared how he learned singing by watching Indian Idol. "I have learnt singing through Indian Idol. You all are the gurus we've learnt from."

He revealed how, without formal training, he picked up singing by observing the judges, several contestants, and their performances. His journey has been motivated by many aspiring singers who dream of performing on the same stage, showing that talent, passion, and keen observation can open doors to success in music.

Manav is a remarkably talented singer with an incredible voice. His journey from watching Indian Idol at home to performing on its grand stage is a full-circle dream come true. The show has served as his music school, shaping his skills, confidence, and passion for singing. Indian Idol has always been one of the most inspiring shows on Indian television, discovering talent, motivating viewers, and proving that dedication, perseverance, and love for music can turn dreams into reality for aspiring singers like Manav.

