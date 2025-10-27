Get Updates
Indian Idol 16: Nostalgia Takes Over As Udit Narayan And Shreya Ghoshal Perform A Heart-Stealing Duet

The episode of Indian Idol 16 turned into a soul-stirring celebration of melody and memories as legendary playback singer Udit Narayan joined judge Shreya Ghoshal for a mesmerizing duet of "Ae Mere Humsafar", the timeless classic from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

What made the moment even more special was Shreya's graceful touch on the piano, playing live on stage as she sang alongside Udit Narayan, the original voice behind the song. The audience and fellow judges were spellbound, soaking in a wave of nostalgia as the two powerhouse singers recreated the magic of the 90s.

Judge Vishal Dadlani personally requested the song, perfectly aligning with this season's heartwarming theme, "Yaadon Ki Playlist", which celebrates the golden era of music. Post-performance, Shreya shared her emotions, saying, "This has been one of my most favourite songs. This is the first time I am getting the opportunity to sing this beautiful song and with Udit Narayan ji. Love this song."

With Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah on the judges' panel, Indian Idol 16 promises many more such unforgettable musical moments.

Tune in to Indian Idol 16 every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV to relive the magic of the 90s with 'Yaadon Ki Playlist.'

X