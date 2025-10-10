Indian Idol 16 Premiere: Shreya Ghosal, Vishal Dadlani, Badshah On Shah Rukh Khan’s Magic

Mumbai, 10th October 2025: India's most iconic singing reality show, Indian Idol, returns for a new season on Sony Entertainment Television, bringing a wave of nostalgia and melody under the heartfelt theme - Yaadon Ki Playlist. When Shreya and Vishal were quipped on the one actor that represents #YaadonKiPlaylist, it was none other than Shah Rukh Khan

Shreya said, "All his albums are really good. SRK is magic. In real life and on screen he's different, he's special. Love SRK."

Vishal said, "Nobody carries songs like Shah Rukh Khan. When Vishal and Shekhar do a film with SRK, we know that he will smash it on-screen, so the songs have to match up to his presence and performance."

Promising to blend today's talent with songs of the yesteryears, this season is set to be a musical celebration of voices of Indian music with a journey of emotions, memories, and extraordinary talent.

Watch the new season of Indian Idol from 18th October 2025 onwards every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.