Indian Idol 16: Shreya, Badshah & Vishal Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Zubeen Garg Along With Assamese Contestant

Indian Idol Season 16 isn't just about discovering new talent-it's also about honoring the legends who have shaped Indian music. On the Indian Idol stage, judges Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah and Vishal Dadlani paid a heartfelt tribute to the late playback singer Zubeen Garg, celebrating his legacy as the contestant performing hailed from Assam, Zubeen's home state.

Renowned for his soulful voice and chart-topping hits across Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali music, Zubeen Garg has inspired generations of singers with his versatility and passion. The tribute on stage became even more special when the contestant joined Shreya, Badshah and Vishal to perform one of Zubeen Garg's iconic songs, followed by the soulful track "Mann Bavara." The performance showcased not only Zubeen's musical brilliance but also the deep emotional connection his songs continue to have with audiences across the country.

Vishal added with emotion, "It's amazing-Assam is one of the most musical places. Zubeen was born and brought up there, and he's one of the biggest stars. As an Assamese, it's not a small thing losing Zubeen, but Zubeen was one of the greatest of all time. Zubeen forever."

Shreya, Badshah and Vishal were visibly moved, smiling through moments of pride and nostalgia. Their genuine emotions reflected how deeply Zubeen Garg's music has touched artists and audiences alike.

The tribute perfectly aligned with the season's theme, "Yaadon Ki Playlist", a celebration of melodies that evoke nostalgia while introducing fresh voices. The judges' guidance, Shreya's soulful mentorship, Badshah and Vishal's energetic insights elevated the performance, making the moment memorable.

Indian Idol Season 16 continues to blend talent, emotion, and timeless music. Catch the premiere on 18th October, every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.