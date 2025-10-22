Indian Idol 16: Udit Narayan Sings Ghar Aa Jaa Pardesi, A Classic Song With A Twist

Sony Entertainment Television's Indian Idol, one of India's most iconic and loved singing reality shows, returns with a brand-new season, Indian Idol: Yaadon Ki Playlist! Over the years, the show has given the nation countless musical memories, and this season promises to be even more special. With the dynamic trio of Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah as judges and mentors, audiences are in for a treat.

The new batch of contestants from across the country has been setting the stage ablaze with their extraordinary voices. In the upcoming episode, contestant Rishikesh will deliver a mesmerizing rendition of the timeless classic Ghar Aa Jaa Pardesi, adding a delightful twist by playing the traditional Dilruba, a surprise element that will leave the judges amazed.

Shreya Ghoshal, who was surprised with the performance and the rendition, said, "First time I've heard this combination. You sang such a legendary song while sitting; we usually hear this song with flamboyance. I loved the outro and arrangement; it was very unique. I've never heard anyone playing western pieces on this; I loved it, and that slight Indian touch made it beautiful."

What makes this act extra special is the presence of legendary singer Udit Narayan, who joined Rishikesh on stage to sing the beloved melody, along with Dilruba, a traditional Indian instrument, giving the evergreen song a beautiful new texture. Their duet not only celebrates the golden era of Bollywood music but also shows how classical instruments can breathe new life into familiar tunes.

Rishikesh's creative approach, blending traditional and modern sounds, perfectly embodies the season's theme of Yaadon Ki Playlist, where timeless memories meet today's musical imagination. His performance evoked fond memories of the beloved song, while his creative flair reminded everyone of the power of new-age artistry. It perfectly captured the heart of the season's theme, celebrating legendary songs through refreshing, heartfelt reinterpretations that connect generations and keep the magic of music alive.

