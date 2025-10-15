Indian Idol 2025: Shreya Opens On Her Unfulfilled Wish; Says 'If I Had Gotten A Chance To Sing With Lata Ji'

Indian Idol, India's beloved singing reality show, is back on Sony Entertainment Television with a fresh season. This time, it revolves around the theme "Yaadon Ki Playlist: Jahaan Awazein Aaj Wali Aur Gaane Aap Wale," celebrating memories and melodies. Shreya Ghoshal returns as a judge, bringing her expertise and warmth to inspire contestants and audiences alike.

Shreya Ghoshal is not only admired for her melodious voice but also for her profound respect for music. When asked about musical legends she admires, she expressed her thoughts. "If I could collaborate with any musical legend from the past, there would be so many! I don't think this would surprise anyone, because the world already knows that I'm such a devoted student and follower of Lata Mangeshkar Ji and Asha Ji. If I had ever gotten the chance to sing with Lata Ji in that era, or even just to see her perform live, to hear her sing in person, even if I were just a little fly on the wall watching her, I would have felt so blessed."

Shreya Ghoshal's Admiration

Her dream of performing alongside Lata Mangeshkar highlights how even renowned artists seek inspiration from others. This admiration can drive them towards greatness. The new season promises to merge contemporary talent with classic songs, creating a musical journey filled with emotions and exceptional talent.

The upcoming season of Indian Idol will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM starting 18th October 2025 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV. It aims to be a celebration of Indian music's voices through an emotional journey.