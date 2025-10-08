Indian Idol Season 16: 90s King Udit Narayan To Come Back As The Fourth Judge On Sony Entertainment TV's Show

The 90s era witnessed some of the most legendary singers who not only ruled hearts but also gave us timeless classics that will be remembered for generations to come. Indian Idol is one show that has always celebrated singers, and it looks like yet again it's going to honor a legend on its podium. As one of India's most loved singing reality shows, Indian Idol is set to return with Season 16, and speculation is rife that Udit Narayan might come back as a judge. While he served as a judge on Indian Idol Season 3 in 2007, could he be making a comeback in Season 16?

A source close to the development said, "If all goes well, Udit ji will be seen on the judges' chair in Indian Idol 16, and it's going to be massive news for 90s music fans. With this year's theme being "Yaadon Ki Playlist", is Udit Narayan coming as the fourth judge to plug in the theme of nostalgia? He has also visited the set, and was spotted shooting alongside Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah during the auditions round while conversations with the makers are currently underway."

Legendary singer Udit Narayan, has an incredible repertoire of songs like Jaadu Teri Nazar, Pehla Nasha, Ek Dilruba Hai, and Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane, to name a few. Continuing his legacy, he has been nurturing upcoming singers as a judge on one of India's most loved singing reality shows, Indian Idol.

Apart from this, Udit Narayan made guest appearances and special segments on subsequent seasons, including a special episode dedicated to his music on Indian Idol 12 and participating in a special performance with contestant Chaitanya during Indian Idol 15.

Indian Idol is coming up with Season 16 and it will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television from October 18, 8:00 PM.