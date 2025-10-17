Indian Idol Season 16: Udit Narayan Reveals How He Entered Yash Raj Films; 'Yash Chopra Sahab Was...'

India's most iconic singing reality show, Indian Idol, returns for a new season on Sony Entertainment Television, bringing a wave of nostalgia and melody under the heartfelt theme - Yaadon Ki Playlist reliving the songs from the 90's era. The mentor host this season, Udit Narayana while reliving his memories shared a memory that was a turning point in his life.

Udit Narayan said, "1993 was a turning point in my career. Yash Chopra sahab was directing Darr, and they were looking for a voice that would suit the hero. Someone suggested, 'Why not try the singer of Papa Kehte Hain and Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak?' That's how I got the call. I was thrilled that I never imagined I'd get an opportunity with Yash Chopra ji and Yash Raj Films. I recorded Jaadu Teri Nazar, initially thinking it was for Aamir Khan. Later, when Shah Rukh Khan came on board, everyone felt the voice fit perfectly. That's how I became part of a film and the iconic and a soundtrack."

Promising to blend today's talent with songs of the yesteryears, this season is set to be a musical celebration of voices of Indian music with a journey of emotions, memories, and extraordinary talent.

Watch the new season of Indian Idol from 18th October 2025 onwards every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.