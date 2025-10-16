Indian Idol - Yaadon Ki Playlist: Father Steps Into Son’s Shoes; Udit Narayan’s Big Reveal About His Role

India's most iconic singing reality show, Indian Idol, returns for a new season on Sony Entertainment Television, bringing a wave of nostalgia and melody under the heartfelt theme - Yaadon Ki Playlist. Udit Narayan finally breaks his silence on the speculation of joining as the fourth judge on the new season of Indian Idol.

Udit Narayan shares, "I'm truly overwhelmed by all the love coming my way, and it makes me happy to know that people are excited to see me on the Indian Idol judges' panel. But I want to set the record straight, this season, I'm trying something completely different. For years, I've appeared on Indian Idol as a guest and have always been showered with affection. But for the first time ever, a father will step into his son's shoes, usually, it's the other way around! Aditya is excited about it and hope you all will love it!"

Promising to blend today's talent with songs of the yesteryears, this season is set to be a musical celebration of voices of Indian music with a journey of emotions, memories, and extraordinary talent.

Watch the new season of Indian Idol from 18th October 2025 onwards every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.