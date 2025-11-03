Indian Idol: Yaadon Ki Playlist Gets Its Top 16 Contestants, A Celebration of Talent, Nostalgia, and 90s Magic

Sony Entertainment Television's most iconic reality show, Indian Idol, returns with a brand-new season that is set to strike a chord with audiences across the nation. This season, themed 'Yaadon Ki Playlist', pays a heartfelt tribute to the unforgettable melodies of the 1990s, an era that shaped India's musical identity.

Judged by music masters Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and Badshah, the show beautifully blends nostalgia with new-age talent. After nationwide auditions, Indian Idol has finally revealed its Top 16 contestants, each bringing a unique voice and story that celebrate the timeless spirit of Indian music.

The Top 16 contestants are Abhijeet Sharma, Suhail Sufi, Manav, Amritha Rajan, Sugandha Date, Anshika Chonkar, Arfin Rana, Banashree Biswas, Jyotirmayee Nayak, Manraj Veer Singh, Shreenidhi Shastry, Abhishek Kumar, Diwakar, Tanishk Shukla, Shreya, and Ankita Pradhan, represent the true diversity and depth of India's musical landscape.

From songs that defined the 90s to fresh voices shaping today's music, Indian Idol - Yaadon Ki Playlist brings together the best of both worlds. This season celebrates the incredible diversity and talent of the Top 16 contestants, who come from different parts of India with their own unique styles. Get ready for a heartwarming journey as Indian Idol: Yaadon Ki Playlist blends nostalgia, melody, and emotion into a truly unforgettable musical experience.

Watch the new season of Indian Idol, every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV!