India's Got Talent 2025 Premiere Date: Navjot Singh Sidhu Unveils New Season With New Campaign! Watch Video

India's Got Talent 2025 Premiere Date: Sidhu's impactful line in the promo - "Duniya mein sabse bada rog, mere baare mein kya kahenge log" - reflects the struggles of those held back by societal judgments. It inspires talents to rise above such barriers and chase their dreams fearlessly. The first promo of India's Got Talent gives only a glimpse of what's to come, with the tagline "Jo Ajab Hai, Woh Gajab Hai" perfectly encapsulating the spirit of this season.

Talking about the show, Navjot Singh Sidhu says, "I'm excited to see talents that are unique, creative, and bold enough to challenge the ordinary. These incredible talents will not only amaze the nation but also inspire countless others to follow their dreams!"

India's Got Talent premieres on 4th October 2025, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV