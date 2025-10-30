India's Got Talent: Anu Malik Reveals Mithun Chakraborty Launched Him As A Singer

The new season of Sony Entertainment Television's India's Got Talent, featuring judges Navjot Singh Sidhu, Malaika Arora, and Shaan, mesmerizes audience with Ajab talents and Gajab stories from across the country. In the upcoming episode, celebrated music composer and singer Anu Malik will grace the show as a guest judge. During one of the performances, Anu Malik goes down the memory lane and opens up about his musical journey.

This special moment unfolds when a dance group named 8 Wonders from Kolkata delivers a dynamic performance to the song 'Julie Julie'. Deeply moved by their act and the nostalgic song choice, Anu Malik takes a heartfelt pause to share a personal story connected to song.

Speaking about how Mithun Chakraborty played a pivotal role in his journey as a singer, Anu Malik said, "Julie Julie was my first-ever song. I was only 19 or 20, and the film was Jeete Hain Shaan Se. I had composed it but Kishore da and Amit Kumar couldn't come to sing the song so the director said, 'You make a rough draft for now'. When Mithun da heard it, he loved it and asked, 'Who has sung it?' The director said it would be dubbed later. But Mithun da said, 'No, the song will stay in the same person's voice and wanted me to sing all the songs, and that's how Mithun Chakraborty launched me as a singer, all credits go to him."

Praising the group, Anu Malik called their act "one of the most scintillating performances". He applauded their energy, creativity, and heartfelt tribute to an iconic song, saying it beautifully captured the essence and nostalgia of "Julie Julie."

