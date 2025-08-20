Is Abhishek Bajaj The Next Bigg Boss 19 Contestant?

The buzz around Bigg Boss 19 has already kicked off, and this year, one name that seems to be generating a lot of curiosity is actor Abhishek Bajaj. Known for his roles in Student of the Year 2, Babli Bouncer, and more recently Jubilee Talkies - Shohrat. Shiddat. Mohabbat, Bajaj has often been praised for his sharp screen presence and versatility. Now, if reports are to be believed, he is all set to test his charisma in the high pressure world of reality television.

With Season 19 themed around "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar", the dynamics will revolve around power, alliances, and decision-making. seems like a strong contender to stand out. His entry could also add a fresh balance to the house, mixing star power with relatability.

While nothing has been officially confirmed by either the channel or Abhishek himself, industry chatter is strong. If he does step inside the Bigg Boss house, fans can expect drama, strategy, and perhaps even some unexpected friendships and rivalries. For Abhishek, this could be the turning point that takes him from a promising actor to a household name.

Apart from Abhishek other actors who are speculated to be a part of the show are Shehbaaz Badesha, Ashnoor Kaur, Payal Gaming, Apurva Mukhija and many more