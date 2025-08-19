Is Anaya Bangar The Next Big Name On A Reality Show? Rani KoHEnur Aka Sushant Divgikar Drops A Major Hint

Anaya Bangar, known for her fearless personality, outspoken views, and inspiring journey as a transgender athlete, graphic designer, and actor, has always stood out for breaking barriers and speaking her truth. A role model for many, she represents strength, individuality, and confidence - qualities that align perfectly with the kind of energy audiences love to see on screen.

Buzz is strong that Anaya may soon be seen in a new show. While there has been no official confirmation, hints have been dropping that fuel speculation. Recently, model and actor Rani KoHEnur aka Sushant Divgikar, who is also a celebrated LGBTQ+ icon, added more spark to the rumours with a special gesture for Anaya.

Taking to Instagram, Sushant shared a video gifting Anaya her very first pair of tassel heels and wishing her luck for a new show. In the clip, Sushant is seen saying, "We have got Anaya's first tassel heels here for her new show, this is a gift from me." The gesture immediately stood out, leaving people curious about which project Anaya will be stepping into next.

Sushant's support for Anaya not only highlights their close bond but also signals the growing representation of bold and unapologetic LGBTQ+ voices in mainstream entertainment. If Anaya does take on this upcoming project, it will add another powerful chapter to her journey of authenticity and resilience.

Although the show's name is still under wraps, the buzz around Anaya's next move has already created excitement. All eyes are now on what could be her next big screen or reality appearance - and the mystery of "which show" continues.