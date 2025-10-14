Is Indian Idol SCRIPTED? Season 16 Judges Vishal Dadlani, Badshah REVEAL Truth: Sab Kuch Yaha...

Photo Credit: Sony TV PR Image/ Sony TV Instagram Post Screenshot

Indian Idol scripted or not: India's most popular singing reality show, Indian Idol, is all set to return with new season on Sony Entertainment Television. The show has been making waves ever since the first promo was unveiled. The intriguing theme, Yaadon Ki Playlist: Jahaan Awazein Aaj Wali Aur Gaane Aap Wale, has captured the attention of the audience.

There has been a lot of chatter over reality shows being scripted. Is Indian Idol also scripted? What is judge Badhshah's take on Indian Idol being scripted? Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.

Take a Poll

INDIAN IDOL 16 LAUNCH DATE: WHERE TO WATCH FIRST EPISODE?

A reliable industry source earlier told Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Sony Entertainment Television is back with Indian Idol 16, where the channel has taken things a notch higher, ensuring that the spotlight remains on the show. From retaining the judges panel to introducing auditions in new cities, the makers have left no stone unturned to make Indian Idol 2025 a memorable affair. The channel is heavily banking on Indian Idol 16 to spice up the viewership in the weekend slot as it is replacing Super Dancer Chapter 5 with the singing reality show."

Wondering when and where to watch Indian Idol season 16? The show will air on weekends on Sony TV at 8pm. The first episode will beam on October 18, and will also be available for streaming on SonyLIV.

IS INDIAN IDOL 16 SCRIPTED? VISHAL DADLANI, BADSHAH REVEAL TRUTH

Judge Vishal revealed a memorable story about Tabish, who is the brother of singer Danish, a former Indian Idol contestant.

"Last time, while leaving, he hummed something so incredible that we asked him to sing it, and it blew us away. People even questioned and trolled us if it was planned or scripted because it was so impressive," Vishal Dadlani was quoted as saying by the channel's team in a statement.

Can you guess how Badshah reacted? The rapper quipped, "I just want to tell the camera that yahaan kuch scripted nahi hota. Sab kuch real hota hai. Scripted hota toh main toh follow hi nahi kar pata script."

Indian Idol will premiere on 18th October 2025, and air every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television. Viewers can watch the show online on Sony LIV.