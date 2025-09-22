Is Devoleena Pregnant AGAIN? Gopi Bahu's Mahalaya Pics Fuel Baby Bump Buzz 9 Months After Welcoming First Baby

Photo Credit: Instagram/@devoleena

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Second Pregnancy Rumors: Popular TV actress and Bigg Boss 13 fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee, best known for her role as 'Gopi Bahu' in Star plus serial 'Saath Nibhaaana Saathiya', is once again making headlines, but this time it's not for her work. The actress has sparked fresh pregnancy rumors following her recent Mahalaya photoshoot, which has caught fans' attention. Devoleena, who tied the knot with fitness trainer Shanwaz Shaikh in December 2022, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Joy, in December 2024. Now, just nine months after embracing motherhood, speculations are rife that the actress might be expecting again.

Zubeen Garg Fans Slam Devoleena Bhattacharjee; But Why?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is once again in the spotlight-this time, for reasons far from celebratory. The popular TV actress, originally from Assam, is facing heat from netizens, particularly fans of the late Zubeen Garg, for sharing her festive Mahalaya photoshoot while the state mourns the sudden and tragic loss of the legendary singer.

Zubeen Garg, a beloved figure in Assamese music and cinema, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 52, leaving fans and the entire state in shock. Amid the widespread grief, Devoleena's vibrant photoshoot didn't sit well with many online users, who accused her of being insensitive and disrespectful during a time of mourning.

Reacting to the pictures, one of the users commented, "I am not following u from today..u are not Assamese , whole Assam is crying and u busy in photoshoot 😢this is heart breaking 💔dukhon man photo zubeen dar upload korile hoi jai niki tribute..amr karone aibar puja nai..eyat mahalaya pata nai,aru tumi ..kobo bea lagise kintu akdm dekhi bhal loga nai, plz unfollow her guys", while another one wrote, "Gutey oxom kandise aru tur photoshoot solise..next dhong koribo nahibi axhomiya buli.."

Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee Pregnant Again? Fans Spot Baby Bump

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has set social media abuzz with her latest Mahalaya-themed Instagram post. In the pictures, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya star is seen cradling what appears to be a baby bump, leading fans to speculate that she might be expecting her second child.

The post comes just nine months after Devoleena welcomed her first baby, Joy, with husband Shanwaz Shaikh in December 2024. While the actress hasn't confirmed anything yet, the photos have certainly left fans curious and eager for answers.