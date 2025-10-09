Is Kaun Banega Crorepati Continuing Its Heartwarming Tradition on Amitabh Bachchan’s Birthday? Find Out!

There's a new tradition blooming on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, one that brings warmth, nostalgia, and a touch of legacy every time rolls around, Amitabh Bachchan's birthday. Over the past few seasons, the iconic quiz show has celebrated this special day by inviting father-son duos who share not just familial ties but also deep bonds of respect and admiration for the legend himself.

It began with a truly emotional moment in KBC Season 14, when Abhishek Bachchan appeared alongside his mother, Jaya Bachchan, making it a rare and touching family reunion on-screen. Then, in Season 16, audiences were delighted to see Aamir Khan grace the hot seat with his son Junaid, offering a glimpse into their candid chemistry and shared reverence for Bachchan Saab.

This year, the tradition continues as the eloquent Javed Akhtar and his multi-talented son Farhan Akhtar take the hot seat. Poetry, music, cinema, and storytelling, expect a confluence of creativity as the Akhtars reflect on their journey, their relationship, and the impact Amitabh Bachchan has had on their lives and careers. With conversations that promise wit, wisdom, and warmth, this episode is poised to be one of the most memorable yet.

Is this becoming a cherished tradition? It certainly seems so and what better way to celebrate a living legend than through the voices of families who have grown alongside his cinematic legacy?

Tune in for the episode which airs on October 10, 2025 at 9pm only on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.