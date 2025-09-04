Ishaani Actor Anupam Bhattacharya On Life As An Actor In Mumbai: The Hustle Never Ends

Actor Anupam Bhattacharya, who is currently seen in the show Ishaani, has been part of the entertainment industry for 25 years, but his perspective on the city remains deeply grounded. He says that many people come to Mumbai, and all of them have to face some struggle. He adds that hustle is a part of life here.

"Countless people come to Mumbai every day with the hope of making it big in this city of dreams. While it gives people the chance to rise from rags to riches, at the same time, it can humble even the most powerful," he says, adding, "For actors, the struggle can feel even harder, because unlike common Mumbaikars, we are constantly in the public eye, judged for every little thing. So, while the dream is big, the hustle is constant, no matter who you are."

Despite the glamour associated with the profession, the actor insists that celebrities cannot disconnect from the challenges of city life. "Be it traffic, housing, or rising expenses, everyone in this city faces it. Money, when it's hard-earned, doesn't see the nature of the job you are in," he explains.

He also stresses the importance of staying grounded. "We should be willing to travel by public transport, stand in queues, eat simple meals, and live with minimal needs once in a while, just to stay grounded and empathize with the struggles of common citizens," he says.

On the perception that the media glorifies celebrity lifestyles while ignoring the struggles of the common man, Bhattacharya is pragmatic. "Media will always glorify what sells more, and the celebrity lifestyle is something everyone dreams about. The struggles of common people are often treated as mere information, while celebrity lives make bigger headlines," he says.

The actor shares that his own journey in Mumbai was anything but glamorous. "I came to this city with practically nothing. I have travelled in local trains, stayed in boys' hostels and paying guest accommodations, eaten at roadside joints-basically done whatever it takes to survive with minimal means. There is no shame in it. In fact, it teaches you to value what you earn in this maximum city," he says.

He adds, "The hustle never ends. Whether you are on your way up or being shown the door, your patience and resilience are constantly tested."