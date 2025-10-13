Ishita Dixit Aka Pari On Completing Zone Year In Anupamaa: Every Day On The Sets Teaches Me…

Actor Ishita Dixit is all smiles as she celebrates completing a year in producer Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi's immensely popular and long-running show Anupamaa. For her, the journey has been nothing short of transformative-both personally and professionally.

Reflecting on her experience, Ishita says, "Every day on the sets of Anupamaa teaches me something new. The energy, the teamwork, and the dedication of everyone around me inspire me to give my best in every scene. Completing one year here feels like a milestone in my journey, and I am truly grateful for it."

She elaborates that being part of Anupamaa has helped her evolve as an artist. "I have learned so much just by observing the senior actors and the crew. Everyone is so focused yet so grounded. Watching the way each scene is executed-the detailing, the emotion, the perfection-makes me realize why Anupamaa has such a deep connect with the audience," she shares.

For Ishita, Anupamaa is more than a television show-it's a phenomenon that mirrors real life. "Anupamaa is not just a show; it's an emotion for the audience," she says. "The way the story connects with people and highlights real-life relationships, self-respect, and the strength of women is incredible. It's a show that reflects society and empowers women to find their voice. Being part of something that touches hearts makes this experience even more special."

Expressing admiration for the creative team, Ishita adds, "Rajan Shahi sir and Deepa Shahi ma'am have created such a positive environment on set. They encourage creativity and treat every actor like family. There's constant appreciation and respect for everyone's effort, whether it's a senior actor or a technician behind the camera. That warmth makes every day enjoyable and fulfilling."

Ishita also acknowledges how the show's atmosphere pushes her to keep improving. "The discipline, the passion, and the unity I see here are truly inspiring. The entire Directors Kut Productions team works with so much love and sincerity that you can't help but match that energy," she says with a smile.

As she marks this milestone, Ishita feels immense gratitude toward the audience. "Completing a year has been an amazing journey of growth, learning, and unforgettable memories," she says. "I'm excited for what lies ahead and thankful to the viewers who have constantly showered love on the show and on my character. Their support motivates me to keep giving my best."