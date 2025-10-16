Itti Si Khushi Cast: Ritu Vashishtha Adds Drama And Charm To Sony SAB’s Show As Diya’s Outspoken Mother

Mumbai, October, 2025: Sony SAB's Itti Si Khushi follows the heartfelt and inspiring journey of Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) and her siblings as they navigate life's hardships with courage, hope, and resilience. With their father, Suhas (Varun Badola), burdened by debts and poor decisions that repeatedly drag the family into chaos, Anvita is forced to take charge far sooner than expected. Yet, through every challenge, her determination and unwavering spirit become the strength that keeps her family together. The story recently welcomed veteran actor Ritu Vashishtha, who portrays Pheobe Fernandes, the outspoken, headstrong mother of Anvita's best friend Diya (Manika Mehrotra). Her presence adds a new layer of warmth, humor, and real-world perspective to the narrative, enriching the bonds and dynamics between the characters.

While Pheobe may not fit the picture of a conventional mother, her love for her daughter is unwavering, she constantly looks out for Diya's well-being and ensures she is protected. True to her spirited nature, Pheobe sometimes listens less and acts on her instincts, often leading to light-hearted situations for everyone around her. Pheobe is a strong-willed woman with firm opinions. Initially, she openly disapproves of Diya's relationship with Perci (Meherzan Mazda), but Anvita manages to convince her to support Diya's happiness. However, it remains to be seen how she will react when she discovers that Perci is already married and seeking a divorce to be with Diya.

Ritu Vashishtha brings warmth, wit, and charm to Pheobe, making her a mother who meddles but always means well. Her entry adds humour, heart, and a refreshing new energy to Itti Si Khushi.

Speaking about her role, Ritu Vashishtha shares, "Pheobe is a strong, opinionated, and spirited woman, she isn't your typical mother, and I love that about her. She says what she feels, stands her ground, but at the heart of it, everything she does comes from a place of love for her daughter, Diya. One of the things I enjoy most about this role is the balance between her seriousness and her quirks. Pheobe is fiercely protective, but sometimes her stubbornness and impulsive nature lead to the most hilarious situations, creating moments of light-hearted comedy that I think the audience will really enjoy."

Tune in to watch Itti Si Khushi from Monday to Saturday at 9 PM only on Sony SAB