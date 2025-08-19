Itti Si Khushi Full Cast, Real Names Of Actors: Sumbul Touqeer Plays Lead. Who Is Rajat Verma, Her On-screen L

Itti Si Khushi Full Cast: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Sony SAB is all set to take you on a magical ride filled with drama, emotions, thrill, love, romance and oodles of entertainment. With the launch of its new show, the channel has added a new property to its strong weekday line-up.

Starring Sumbul Touqeer in a lead role, Itti Si Khushi promises to showcase the story of a girl, who fulfils her duties as a sister and a daughter with full dedication despite the ups and downs in her life. At a time when many people focus on themselves, Anvita becomes the anchor of her household, sacrificing her own needs for the sake of her family.

A reliable industry source exclusively told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Sony SAB has added a new family drama to its weekday programming, hoping to gain solid numbers at 9pm. While WagleKi Duniya has ended, Pushpa Impossible has been shifted back to the 9:30pm slot. The channel is confident that Itti Si Khushi will strike a chord with the audience. Airing right after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is definitely going to boost the TRPs of Sumbul Touqeer-starrer. The show has created buzz on social media platforms, and the cast has already received rave reviews for the first episode."