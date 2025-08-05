Itti Si Khushi Launch Date, Full Cast: When, Where To Watch First Episode? Sumbul Touqeer To Play Lead

Itti Si Khushi full cast: Sony SAB, known for its family-friendly entertainment, is introducing a new show titled Itti Si Khushi. This emotionally engaging series is set in Mumbai and revolves around Anvita, a 21-year-old who becomes the backbone of her family. With her father struggling with alcoholism and her mother absent, Anvita sacrifices her dreams to support her siblings.

Compelling Storyline and Cast

The narrative unfolds with humour and tenderness, showcasing everyday struggles and silent sacrifices. Varun Badola returns to television after six years as Suhas, the troubled father. Sumbul Touqeer plays Anvita, while Rajat Verma portrays Virat, her love interest. The show also features National award-winning director Rajesh Mapuskar as part of the creative team.

Adaptation of a Cult Classic

Itti Si Khushi is an Indian adaptation of the acclaimed series 'Shameless', originally created by Paul Abbott for Company Pictures. The original UK version was a hit on Channel 4, winning several awards including Best Drama Series at the BAFTA TV Awards. Its American counterpart also received critical acclaim with multiple Emmy nominations and wins.

Produced by Rose Audio Visuals, this adaptation aims to capture the essence of the original while adding a unique Indian touch. The show promises to be gritty yet heartfelt, resonating with audiences across generations.

Premiere Details

Set to premiere on 18th August on Sony SAB, Itti Si Khushi offers viewers a relatable story filled with love and resilience. The show's compelling narrative and talented cast are expected to captivate audiences from all walks of life.

The series not only highlights familial bonds but also explores themes of survival and triumph over adversity. With its engaging storyline and strong performances, Itti Si Khushi is poised to become a favourite among viewers seeking meaningful entertainment.

Are you excited for the Sony SAB show? Share your thoughts with us @Filmibeat.