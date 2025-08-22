Itti Si Khushi: National Award-winning Filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar Breathes Soul Into Heartwarming Narrative

Mumbai, 22nd August, 2025: Sony SAB's show Itti Si Khushi is winning hearts with its warm storytelling and relatable characters since its launch recently. Airing Monday to Saturday at 9 PM, the show beautifully captures the journey of Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan), a young woman who becomes the backbone of her family-with her father battling alcoholism and her mother having abandoned them-holding everything together with quiet courage and selfless determination

At the helm of its creative vision is the National Award-winning filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar, who has brought his distinct cinematic flair and emotional depth to television through this show. Known for acclaimed films like Ferrari Ki Sawaari and Ventilator, Mapuskar's work has always stood out for its ability to capture human emotions with authenticity and charm. With Itti Si Khushi, he has woven together a heartfelt narrative that beautifully reflects life's bittersweet realities, making it both engaging and inspiring for audiences.

Speaking about his role, Rajesh Mapuskar said, "Television has the power to reach into every household and create a meaningful impact. My role on Itti Si Khushi is that of a creative mentor who is guiding the team in shaping the narrative so that it never loses its authenticity. We worked extensively on the scripting, characterization, and casting making sure each element reflected the rawness and warmth of Indian households. The heart of Itti Si Khushi lies in its simplicity - it is about ordinary people and their extraordinary resilience, told in a slice-of-life manner that audiences can connect with deeply. I truly hope audiences continue to see themselves in these characters and connect with the honesty and warmth that Itti Si Khushi strives to deliver."

With Rajesh Mapuskar's creative genius guiding its narrative, Itti Si Khushi promises to continue offering audiences a compelling and emotionally rich viewing experience.

Tune in to Itti Si Khushi every Monday to Saturday at 9 PM, only on Sony SAB