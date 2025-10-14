Itti Si Khushi: Rajat Verma Essaying The Role Of Virat In Sony SAB’s Show: “My Character Is Charming..."

Mumbai, 14th October 2025: Sony SAB's popular show Itti Si Khushi continues to engage audiences with the heartfelt narrative of Anvita (Sumbul Touqueer Khan), a young woman who takes on the responsibility of caring for her five siblings amid family struggles. Central to her journey is Virat portrayed by actor Rajat Verma, a charming and enigmatic man whose presence brings warmth, hope, and emotional depth into Anvita's life as her love interest. Balancing love and guilt, Virat's mysterious persona adds an essential layer to the show's emotional core, making him one of the most compelling characters on screen.

Speaking about his character and journey on the show, Rajat Verma opens up about bringing Virat to life, sharing insights into his nuanced portrayal, his effortless on-screen chemistry with co-stars, and the heartwarming response the character has received from audiences.

1. How do you relate to your character Virat in Itti Si Khushi, and what is the most rewarding or challenging part of portraying him?

Virat is a character who brings a sense of warmth and hope into Anvita's life. He's charming and compassionate yet carries a mysterious past. The most rewarding part of playing him has been exploring his layered emotions and the biggest challenge has been portraying his effortless confidence and emotional depth, as my own personality is more on the reserved side. It's been a wonderful learning experience stepping outside my comfort zone to bring authenticity to Virat's journey.

2. Virat is in an emotional phase, from revealing his identity as Veer to helping Anvita's family. How do you view his journey?

Virat's journey is truly one of transformation driven by love. He starts as a ray of hope in Anvita's life, offering comfort and a sense of escape from her struggles. As his true identity comes to light, he must face the consequences of his past and navigate the emotional challenges that follow. His unwavering support for Anvita's family further highlights his depth, showing his willingness to take responsibility and stand by them, even in the most testing moments.

3. How do you and Sumbul work on creating that chemistry on screen?

Sumbul is an incredible actress, and we have a natural connection that translates on screen. We discuss the scenes beforehand, understanding our characters' perspectives and emotions. We trust each other to bring the necessary dynamics to the scene, whether it's tension, warmth, or a combination of both. It's a collaborative effort that allows our characters' relationship to feel genuine and impactful.

4. Which child actor do you bond with most, and any fun BTS moments from the shoot?

I share a genuine bond with all the child actors on set; they bring an incredible amount of energy, joy, and authenticity to every scene. Every day on set feels lively and full of life, and their enthusiasm has a way of elevating the scenes we shoot together. What amazes me the most is their dedication and skill. Despite being so young, they deliver performances with a maturity and finesse that often leaves me in awe. Watching them work, you sometimes forget their age; their focus, timing, and natural flair are truly inspiring. Their presence not only brings freshness to the show but also motivates everyone around them to bring their best to the set.

5. How do you prepare for playing Virat, a character who juggles guilt, love, secrets, and responsibility?

Preparing for Virat's complex emotions is really about understanding him on a deeper level. I try to understand the motivations behind his actions, the weight of his secrets, and how they impact his relationships with Anvita and the other characters. I do this by going through the script carefully, talking things through with the director, and reflecting personally on his journey. It's a mix of observing, thinking, and feeling that helps me bring out the layers of Virat's character in a believable way.

6. Fans love Virat's quiet support for the Divekars. What kind of social media reactions are you getting?

Fans have been incredibly supportive of Virat's character, particularly his quiet yet impactful support for Anvita and her family. I receive a lot of positive feedback on social media, praising his efforts to go an extra mile for her, his caring nature and his charm. It's heartwarming to see how audiences connect with Virat's journey and appreciate his contribution to the story.

