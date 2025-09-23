Itti Si Khushi: Varun Badola About His Role in Sony SAB’s Show, Says "Suhas is far from the perfect father..."

Sony SAB's Itti Si Khushi has been winning audiences over with its heartfelt portrayal of complex family dynamics, and at the heart of this story is Suhas (Varun Badola), a father who is far from the ideal. As Suhas, Varun steps into the shoes of a man who is flawed, unpredictable, and emotionally distant, yet whose journey is central to the family's evolution. His portrayal captures the frustrations, vulnerabilities, and quiet moments of redemption that make Suhas a character viewers love to debate about.

Known for his ability to breathe life into multi-dimensional roles, Varun shares what drew him to the story of Itti Si Khushi, how he approached playing a father who breaks stereotypes, and the bond he shares with his co-stars, especially Sumbul Touqeer Khan who plays Anvita.

1. Suhas breaks the stereotype of the perfect father, flawed, unpredictable yet relatable. How does it feel to be part of such a story?

Well, yes, there is always a certain challenge that every actor looks for in a character, and Suhas definitely gives me that challenge. He's not your regular picture-perfect father, he's flawed, unpredictable, sometimes frustrating, and yet very human. That's what makes him so exciting to play. It's refreshing for me as an actor because this is completely different from anything I've done so far, and that variety keeps me motivated.

2. How did you and Sumbul (Anvita) build the bittersweet father-daughter bond onscreen?

We honestly didn't have to do anything extraordinary to build that connection. I've seen Sumbul's work, and I genuinely think she's one of the finest talents on television today. I'm sure she's seen some of my work too, so there's a natural mutual admiration there. That respect and comfort help a lot, sometimes the strongest bonds are built over simple, even frivolous, conversations off-camera. At the end of the day, it's about how comfortable you are with each other, because that's what translates into the chemistry you see on screen.

3. Was it tough to balance Suhas' frustrating yet endearing personality?

Honestly, I wouldn't say it was tough. Whatever I'm doing with Suhas is based on the brief given to me by the writers and the director. I trust their vision completely and just follow it wholeheartedly. If the audience finds him both frustrating and endearing, then I guess we've done our job right, and that's very satisfying as an actor.

4. How has the off-screen camaraderie been with the cast, especially the younger actors?

The younger cast has such wonderful energy, they seem to be getting along beautifully with everyone. I don't get too much time to hang out with them off-set because of my other commitments, but whenever I see the episode on screen, it's clear how much heart and effort everyone is putting into their work. It's a joy to watch their performances come alive.

5. What can viewers expect next in the story?

There are a lot of twists and turns coming up, the story is about to get very interesting. Without giving away too much, I can say that Suhas's journey is going to surprise viewers and maybe even challenge the way they see him. There's a lot of emotional depth and drama waiting to unfold, so audiences should definitely stay tuned.

Tune in to watch Itti Si Khushi, Monday to Saturday at 9 PM only on Sony SAB