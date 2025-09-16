Itti Si Khushi: Virat Steps Forward As Anvita’s Fiancé But Will His Secret Destroy It All In Sony SAB’s Show?

Mumbai, September 2025: Sony SAB's recently launched show, Itti Si Khushi, is winning hearts with its heartfelt storytelling and relatable slice-of-life drama. The show follows Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan), a young woman whose only dream is to keep her family safe and united. Instead of chasing big ambitions like others her age, Anvita takes on odd jobs, manages household expenses, and looks after her five younger siblings with quiet determination and endless love. At the heart of her challenges is her father, Suhas (Varun Badola), whose battle with alcoholism has left the family without support. In the latest episodes, Suhas suddenly undergoes attitude changes, believing he has only a few days left. He puts on a show of being the perfect father, winning the kids' hearts but leaving Anvita cautious about trusting him again. Meanwhile, Virat (Rajat Verma) wins Anvita back with heartfelt gestures, while Sanjay (Rishi Saxena), through his investigation, comes dangerously close to uncovering Virat's secret.

In the coming episodes, when Suhas soon reverts to his old ways of alcoholism, even walking away from attending Chiku's PTM. Furthermore, at school, as Suhas backs out, Anvita and Siddhu attend Chiku's PTM, and just when it seems like Chiku might be expelled, Virat makes a shocking entry by declaring himself as Anvita's fiancé, leaving her speechless. Meanwhile, Sanjay edges closer to the truth as he arrests Virat's partner Vijay and begins joining the dots that lead back to Virat."

Will Anvita's newfound happiness with Virat survive as Sanjay inches closer to Virat's truth, or will one secret pull apart everything she's fought to hold together?

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, playing the role of Anvita in Itti Si Khushi, shared, "Anvita will face some of her toughest tests yet, from questioning her father's sudden transformation to confronting the secrets Virat has been hiding. For me as an actor, this journey is deeply rewarding because it shows how even in the messiness of life, love and hope can still bloom. Anvita is such a beautifully layered character, she isn't your typical woman who has it all figured out. She's vulnerable, she gets angry, she breaks down, but she never lets go of her sense of duty towards her family."

