Jaat TV Premiere Date, Time: When, Where To Watch Sunny Deol's Film? Zee Cinema Lineup For Independence Day

This Independence Day, Zee Cinema is bringing stories packed with the virtues of truth, courage and 'jazba', with three back to back premiers starting from 10 AM. Leading the charge is the World Television Premiere of Jaat at 12:30 PM, headlined by Sunny Deol in an yet another power-packed role after the phenomenal success of Gadar 2. In Jaat, Sunny plays a valiant Army officer who becomes the saviour of people, standing tall against oppressors to protect lives and uphold honour. Joining the line-up is the investigative drama The Sabarmati Report at 10:00 AM and the gripping thriller The Kerala Story at 3:30 PM - together making this Independence Day a powerhouse of stories rooted in India and its indomitable spirit.

Get ready to witness Sunny Deol's thundering 'dhai kilo ka haath' performance in Jaat at 12:30pm. This isn't just an action flick - it's the rousing story of a man who puts his own life on the line to rescue innocents from the clutches of danger. He embodies integrity, fearlessness and selflessness, taking on formidable challenges to protect what matters most. Sunny Deol delivers with unmatched intensity - performing his own high-octane stunts, lending raw authenticity to every scene, and reminding audiences why he's the gold standard of screen heroes.

Kicking off the day at 10:00 AM is the thought-provoking The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey. Revisiting an incident that shook the nation, this gripping investigative drama follows a journalist's relentless pursuit of the truth about the Godhra train burning. With its blend of urgency, emotional depth, and sharp storytelling, the film serves as a powerful reminder that true azaadi lies in freedom from falsehood.

At 3:30 PM, watch The Kerala Story, the critically acclaimed film that bagged two National Awards. Starring Adah Sharma, the film traces the harrowing journey of a young woman who is deceived and pulled into the dark web of terrorism, only to fight her way out with courage and determination. It's a powerful narrative of survival, grit and the indomitable will to reclaim one's life against all odds.

So, this 15th August, block your day for a cinematic journey that celebrates truth, courage and the human spirit - only on Zee Cinema with the World TV Premieres of 'The Sabarmati Report', 'Jaat' and 'The Kerala Story'.