Jagadhatri Lead Cast Names: Sonakshi Batra And Farman Haider Play Leads; Check Premiere Date & Timing DEETS

Jagadhatri Lead Cast Update: Zee TV is all set to launch its brand-new fiction show Jagadhatri, a story that celebrates women's hidden strength and resilience. Across India, countless women fight unseen battles - whether in boardrooms, classrooms, or within their own homes where their voices are often ignored.

Jagadhatri draws inspiration from these realities, bringing to life the journey of a young woman who is overlooked at home but fearless as an undercover agent fighting crime.

JAGADHATRI OVERVIEW: PLOT AND LEAD CAST DETAILS

Jagadhatri introduces viewers to Jagadhatri, played by talented actress Sonakshi Batra, and her closest college friend Shivay, played by Farman Haider. The pairing brings a fresh chemistry to television screens, and their characters promise to add both depth and inspiration to the storyline.

Jagadhatri lives two contrasting lives. At home, she is invisible, submissive, and unloved. But when she steps into her identity as Agent JD, she becomes bold, sharp, and unstoppable. Her dual life reflects the contradiction many women face-silenced within their families but capable of immense strength when they embrace their true selves.

Jagadhatri's mission is not only to fight the world's darkest forces but also to uncover the secrets surrounding her mother's death and reclaim her lost identity.

Shivay, played by Farman Haider, is witty and charming on the outside, but he hides a painful past as an orphan. His bond with Jagadhatri runs deep, as he becomes her loyal supporter in dangerous missions. Shivay represents the importance of true allies-men who choose to support women without overshadowing them.

Sonakshi Batra expressed her excitement about the role, calling Jagadhatri "a reflection of the contradictions women live with every day." Farman Haider also shared that Shivay represents the strength of an ally who amplifies a woman's power.

JAGADHATRI FIRST EPISODE DATE AND TIME SLOT DETAILS

Jagadhatri is a story of survival, courage, and self-discovery. Don't miss this inspiring journey as it premieres on October 6 at 10 pm, every day, only on Zee TV.