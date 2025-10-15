Jagadhatri Premiere: Despite Fractured Foot, Actor Sayantani Ghosh Commits To Shooting For Her Upcoming Show

Zee TV's upcoming fiction drama Jagadhatri is a powerful reflection of women who fight silent yet relentless battles every single day. The show narrates the journey of a young girl, invisible within her own home but unstoppable as a fearless undercover agent who dedicates her life to fighting crime and reclaiming her identity.

While Sonakshi Batra takes center stage as Jagadhatri, the show also brings together a stellar ensemble cast with Farman Haider as Shivay. Stepping into the role of Maya, a strong-willed and influential media mogul who rules her world with iron discipline, is none other than Sayantani Ghosh. Maya is layered, commanding, and deeply complex- projecting strength on the outside while silently carrying the weight of her struggles within.

What makes Sayantani's portrayal even more inspiring is her unyielding commitment to the craft. Despite having recently fractured her foot, the actress continues to shoot for the show with utmost dedication. Her perseverance mirrors the very spirit of resilience that Jagadhatri seeks to embody, proving that true strength lies not in the absence of challenges, but in the courage to rise above them.

Sayantani Ghosh said, "Playing Maya in Jagadhatri is both a privilege and a challenge because she is such a layered character: fierce, disciplined, and yet silently vulnerable. Unfortunately, I fractured my foot recently, but as they say, the show must go on. I didn't want this setback to come in the way of my craft or my commitment to the audience. The network and production team has been extremely considerate and caring, ensuring all safety measures are in place on set, from arranging extra support during my shoot days like having wheelchairs etc to modifying shots so that I don't have any discomfort .The scenes have been designed in such a way that I have limited to no movement so that there is no strain to my foot at all . They are always keeping my health a priority .My co-actors and crew have also been very considerate, making sure I can perform my scenes comfortably without compromising on the impact. Their encouragement gives me the strength to give my best every single day. I truly believe that as an actor, it's our passion and dedication that keep us going, no matter the obstacles."

With a cast led by Sonakshi Batra, Farman Haider, and Sayantani Ghosh, Jagadhatri, produced by Rahul Tewary Productions, is set to present a compelling narrative that celebrates women who refuse to be silenced or sidelined.

Keep tuned in to Zee TV, as Jagadhatri premieres soon!