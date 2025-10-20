Jagariti: One Of The Leading Ladies Of Zee Popular Show Pranjali Singh Parihar, Says "This Diwali Feels..."

Pranjali said,"I've always associated Diwali with the laughter echoing through our house, the smell of homemade sweets, and the chaos of everyone getting ready together. This year, while I'm away shooting, I'm missing that warmth terribly," she says.

Currently immersed in a demanding shoot schedule, the actress admits that balancing work and festive emotions hasn't been easy. "It's bittersweet. The team here has become my second family, and we're doing our best to bring that festive joy on set - lighting diyas, sharing sweets, and keeping the spirit alive. But nothing really replaces the comfort of celebrating with your loved ones," Pranjali adds.

Despite being miles away from home, she remains grateful for the love pouring in from fans and viewers. "Every message, every wish feels like a little piece of home reaching me. That's what keeps me smiling this Diwali," she concludes warmly.

With her grace and sincerity, Pranjali continues to shine both on-screen and off, embodying the spirit of celebration, connection, and dedication that defines this festive season.