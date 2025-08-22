Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah Star Sagar Parekh Aka Akash Buys His Second Luxury SUV

Every actor dreams of making it big, but it takes relentless hard work, countless hours on set, and an unwavering commitment to entertaining audiences to turn that dream into reality. For Sagar Parekh, loved by viewers for his portrayal of Akash in Zee TV's Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah, a moment of pride has arrived in his life. With years of dedication and performances that have won hearts, Sagar has rewarded himself with his second luxury SUV, bought entirely with his hard-earned money, a milestone that speaks volumes about his passion, perseverance, and love for his craft.

This time, the actor drove home the newly launched SUV, which is a choice that blends his love for cars with the comfort and space needed to navigate Mumbai's bumpy roads and busy traffic. For Sagar, this isn't just about adding another luxury SUV to his garage; it's about celebrating how far he has come. From arriving in Mumbai as an outsider to building a successful career, buying his first luxury 3BHK flat in Ahmedabad, and now owning his second car, each milestone is a reminder that hard work truly pays off. It's a deeply personal victory, made sweeter by the fact that every achievement has been fuelled by his own dedication, discipline, and the unwavering support of his family.

Sagar Parekh said, "I've always been a car enthusiast, and owning this one is truly special. I've had a soft spot for SUVs since forever, and this has always been my favourite type of car. Bringing it home feels deeply personal. As a child, I would often spot cars like this on the road and dream of owning one someday, and now, that dream is parked in my garage. It's a surreal feeling, and it reminds me to work even harder, to chase every dream possible, not just for myself, but for my family too."

He also added, "Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah has been a truly special chapter in my journey as an actor. Portraying Akash gave me the chance to step into the shoes of an antagonist, a refreshing shift from the heroic characters I've usually gravitated toward. This role challenged me to tap into a completely different emotional space and expand my craft. I'm immensely thankful to the audience for embracing Akash with such warmth, flaws and all. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in helping me inch closer to my dreams and experience the true joy of success."

While Sagar Parekh is on cloud nine after bringing home his dream ride, his character, Akash, is steering his life in a far more twisted direction. Determined to win back Jagriti (Rachana Mistry), Akash is plotting an elaborate plan to separate her from Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria). Will his manipulative moves succeed, or will Jagriti and Suraj's bond prove stronger than his schemes? The upcoming episodes promise high drama and emotional fireworks.

