Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Star Aarya Babbar On Playing A Dual Role In Zee TV Show: I Even Chose To Colour My....

For any actor, stepping into a character isn't just about performance; it's a responsibility to stay true to the story. In Zee TV's Jagriti - Ek Nayi Subah, Aarya Babbar, who made a strong impact as the ruthless Kalikant, now returns in a strikingly different role, that of Shashikant, Kalikant's younger brother. With Kalikant in a coma, Shashikant enters the narrative as a calm, morally grounded force, bringing a sense of hope and balance to the story. Just as the character brings stability on screen, Aarya, too, is working with equal intensity off-screen, carefully crafting contrast, depth, and authenticity in both roles to do complete justice to this powerful dual portrayal.

The contrast between the two characters has allowed Aarya to explore an entirely different space as a performer. From portraying the evil, intense and manipulative Kalikanth to Shashikant, someone who is composed and principled, Aarya has redefined his screen presence, undergoing a real-life transformation by colouring his hair to ash blonde, white to reflect Shashikant's honest and grounded persona. Shashikant stands in stark contrast to the ruthless Kalikant, calm, principled, and rooted in empathy, and Aarya ensures that this contrast is felt in every frame. From voice modulation to body language and emotional tone, his detailed preparation brings out the individuality of each role, striking a fine balance that not only enriches the narrative but also showcases his range and depth as an actor at the core of the show's most crucial phase.

Aarya Babbar said, "Portraying two completely different characters in the same show has been one of the most creatively fulfilling experiences of my career. Kalikant who is intense, layered with power and darkness; and now, stepping into the shoes of Shashikant, who is calm, positive, and rooted in values, has been like discovering a new dimension of myself as an actor."

He further added, "I consciously worked on everything from voice and body language to even the energy I bring to each character to ensure the audience sees them as two distinct individuals. I even chose to colour my hair to ash blonde, white for Shashikant, just to bring a sense of honesty and lived-in realism to the role. This journey is helping me break boundaries, challenge my own methods, and evolve within the same story world. It's rare to get such a range in one show, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to grow through it."

As Aarya Babbar continues to enjoy this transformative journey on the show, the upcoming twists promise high emotional stakes. Will Shashikant help Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) and Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) reunite after their fallout, or will Akash (Sagar Parekh) succeed in driving them apart for good?

